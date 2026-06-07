Out of power, in existential crisis? TMC struggles to contain a split

The swift turn of events prompted the TMC to look inward for the first time since its shock defeat in the election. The party dissolved all committees and frontal organisations and launched “a comprehensive exercise of introspection, performance review and organisational assessment at every level.” At the National Working Committee meeting on June 5, Mamata sought to rebalance the party’s power structure by appointing senior MPs Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen as joint national secretaries alongside national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The move appeared to acknowledge a key source of mutiny within the TMC, where much of the discontent since the election results has been directed at Abhishek’s leadership and growing sway.