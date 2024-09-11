Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parl panel issues summons ministry officials over rules of 2013 Waqf law

The 2024 bill, which is before a joint panel, seeks to reform the registration process for Waqf properties through a centralised portal

The net income from Waqf properties -- which in turn is used for the welfare of the Muslim community -- has seen a sharp 99 per cent fall over five years between 2019-20 and 2023-24. It is despite an increase in the number of properties registered un
The 2013 Act had given certain powers to Waqf Boards. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
A parliamentary committee has summoned officials of the Minority Affairs Ministry to explain reasons for the delay in completing the process for framing subordinate legislation under the 2013 Waqf law.

The decision of the Rajya Sabha Committee on Subordinate Legislation to call the secretary and representatives of the ministry next week comes at a time when a Joint Committee of Parliament is scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which seeks to amend the Waqf (Amendment) Act of 2013.

The Rajya Sabha panel has also summoned officials of the Ministry of Defence on the reasons for delay in completing the process for framing of subordinate legislation under the Cantonment Act, 2006 on the same day.

Both Houses of Parliament have their own committees on subordinate legislation which examine whether rules and by-laws related to a law are framed in time and are in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

The 2013 Act had given certain powers to Waqf Boards.

The 2024 bill, which is before a joint panel, seeks to reform the registration process for Waqf properties through a centralised portal.

The Bill is the first major initiative from the BJP-led NDA government aimed at reforming the registration process for Waqf properties through a centralised portal.

It proposes several reforms, including establishing a Central Waqf Council alongside state Waqf Boards with representation to Muslim women and non-Muslim representatives.

A contentious provision of the Bill is the proposal to designate the district collector as the primary authority in determining whether a property is classified as Waqf or government land.


First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

