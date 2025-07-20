Parliament Monsoon Session begins tomorrow: Here's what to expect

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to begin on Monday where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government and the Opposition are likely to have a standoff on multiple issues, including the revision of electoral rolls ahead of Bihar Assembly polls. The session, which starts on July 21, will continue till August 21.

Ahead of the start of the session on Monday, the government convened an all-party meeting on Sunday, July 19. Leaders who attended the meeting included Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) K Suresh and Jairam Ramesh, Union minister Anupriya Patel, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, and BJP MP Ravi Kishan.

Issues likely to be raised by Opposition ALSO READ: Parliamentary panel on Income Tax Bill adopts report, makes 285 suggestions Opposition parties have listed various agendas that need to be discussed during the Monsoon Session. Some of these issues include revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, the Pahalgam terror attack and US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Trump's claims of "ceasefire" in the name of the trade deal between India and the US, reported news agency ANI.