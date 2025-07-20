Unity across castes, religion key to becoming Vishwaguru, says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserted that India's dream of being a Vishwaguru will be realised only when people across castes and religions are united.

He said that unity among people of all castes and religions can be achieved only through social justice.

"I believe everyone should have a mindset like Rahul Gandhi, then only the nation will be strengthened. We talk about becoming the Vishwaguru. The dream of becoming Vishwaguru will be fulfilled when people of all castes and religions are united. And we will be united when social justice is served," Gehlot said while talking to reporters here.

Gehlot on Saturday praised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue of caste census, following which the Union Government has agreed to conduct it. He mentioned that India cannot become a world leader until untouchability is removed from society. The Congress leader held a meeting of the Congress OBC Cell on Saturday at the State Congress Office (PCC) in Jaipur. Along with Ashok Gehlot, the National Chairman of the OBC Department of the Congress, Anil Jaihind, and the State President, Harshaya Yadav, were present at the meeting. "Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of caste census, and now the government has to do it. Untouchability still exists in the country, how can India become a world leader until there is equality in the society?", Ashok Gehlot said.