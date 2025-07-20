Unity across castes, religion key to becoming Vishwaguru, says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot asserted that India's dream of being a Vishwaguru will be realised only when people across castes and religions are united.
He said that unity among people of all castes and religions can be achieved only through social justice.
"I believe everyone should have a mindset like Rahul Gandhi, then only the nation will be strengthened. We talk about becoming the Vishwaguru. The dream of becoming Vishwaguru will be fulfilled when people of all castes and religions are united. And we will be united when social justice is served," Gehlot said while talking to reporters here.
Gehlot on Saturday praised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue of caste census, following which the Union Government has agreed to conduct it.
He mentioned that India cannot become a world leader until untouchability is removed from society.
The Congress leader held a meeting of the Congress OBC Cell on Saturday at the State Congress Office (PCC) in Jaipur. Along with Ashok Gehlot, the National Chairman of the OBC Department of the Congress, Anil Jaihind, and the State President, Harshaya Yadav, were present at the meeting.
"Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of caste census, and now the government has to do it. Untouchability still exists in the country, how can India become a world leader until there is equality in the society?", Ashok Gehlot said.
Gehlot stated that everyone should understand the "essence" of Rahul Gandhi and asserted that social justice should be the basic thinking of every citizen of the country.
"The beauty of India in the world is its diversity. Flowers of every colour are the pride of this country. Everyone has to understand the essence of Rahul Gandhi. Social justice should be the basic thinking of every citizen. We started social justice in Rajasthan, we took many steps like giving pension to the employees of Delhi", Gehlot said.
The Central government had announced that the Population Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases, and will also include the enumeration of castes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
