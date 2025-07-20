Repeated failures have pushed Rahul Gandhi into ideological vacuum: Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to undermine the nation's dignity after the Congress leader questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought a clarification on US President Donald Trump's recent "five jets shot down" claim.

In a post on social media X, Pradhan wrote that the Congress leader just needed an "excuse" to tarnish the country's dignity and had often made remarks in favour of Pakistan and sometimes promoted the narratives of other countries.

"Continuous failure has plunged Rahul Gandhi into an abyss of ideological emptiness. In opposing the BJP, he has reached the point of opposing India itself. He just needs an excuse to tarnish the country's dignity. Sometimes he speaks in favour of Pakistan, and sometimes he promotes the narratives of other countries," Pradhan posted.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi as the "most unsuccessful leader in the country's history," the Union Minister said his frustration had turned into criticism of the nation. He further wrote that the best proverb that fit Rahul Gandhi was a "frustrated cat" that scratched the pole. "The frustration of being the most unsuccessful leader in India's history is vented by speaking against the nation. A proverb fits Rahul Gandhi perfectly: "A frustrated cat scratches the pole," the post further reads. Further in his post, Pradhan wrote that the Congress leader "eagerly" waited for an opportunity to seize a "baseless issue" to demean the country.

"Waking up in the morning, Rahul Gandhi eagerly waits for an opportunity to seize any baseless issue to demean India," the post read. The remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X on July 19, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding Trump's claims of having defused an escalation between India and Pakistan, during which "five ships were shot down." The post read, "Modi ji, what is the truth about the 5 ships? The country has the right to know!" This comes after Donald Trump once again claimed to have halted the escalation of the India-Pakistan conflict on Saturday.