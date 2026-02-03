PM completely surrendered to appease Trump: Cong slams govt on trade deals

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Modi government should take Parliament into confidence on the details of both the EU and US trade deals, while alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "completely surrendered" to appease US President Donald Trump at the cost of India's farmers.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh hit out at the government over the announcement of the India-US trade deal, saying "India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events." He said that from the information President Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Modi has "completely surrendered".

Ramesh said that almost exactly a year ago, Prime Minister Modi landed at the White House to greet President Trump on his re-election.

"His trademark huglomacy was on full display. India-US relations never appeared brighter. Negotiations for a trade deal started immediately thereafter.But ever since President Trump made the first announcement of the halt to Operation Sindoor on the evening of May 10, 2025 things began to go downhill," Ramesh said on X. Subsequently, President Trump embraced Pakistan and Field Marshal Asim Munir enthusiastically, "exposing the hollowness of Mr. Modi's huglomacy", he said. Ramesh pointed out that President Trump announced the trade deal very late last night Indian time. "From the information President Trump has provided, it is abundantly clear that Prime Minister Modi has - like he did on May 10, 2025 -- completely surrendered. He has most definitely appeased President Trump. India stands diminished by this unfortunate sequence of events," he claimed.

Pointing out that Parliament is in session, Ramesh said the text of both the EU and US trade deals must be laid on the table of both Houses and debated, "especially since the US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has issued a statement claiming that India has liberalised agricultural imports from the US". Members of several opposition parties also staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha while raising the issue of the Indo-US trade deal and demanding a discussion on it. Several Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha, including Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewal, AAP's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha, among others, protested in Parliament premises and alleged that the interests of farmers in India had been compromised by the government.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "We very strongly feel there is a need for clarity" as all there is so far is President Trump's tweets and press statements, with no details. "President Trump talks about India purchasing USD 500 billion worth of US goods, our entire import bill is USD 700 billion, how can we spend USD 500 billion on the US...he mentions we will purchase American agricultural goods, apparently the American secretary of agriculture is saying that Indian market will be open to American farmers, we need to understand the terms of all of this because there are very significant political implications for India's farmers," he said.

The government must take Parliament into confidence and clearly explain what has been agreed to, he added. "Obviously a trade deal is good for India, we need the vast American market, 18 per cent is better than 50 per cent we all know that but we need to understand all the details before we can celebrate. At the moment we have a situation where the Congress is asking questions, the BJP is not providing any answers," Tharoor told reporters. Senior Congress leader and former Commerce Minister Anand Sharma hoped that the trade deal reached is as sovereign equals and safeguards India's core interests in sensitive agriculture, dairy and pharma sectors.

"India and US share a strategic and important partnership. Hope the trade deal reached is as sovereign equals and safeguards India's core interests in sensitive agriculture, dairy and pharma sectors," he said. "Also there is no dilution of policy that relationship with one partner is not at the cost of another strategic partner and the freedom to trade is respected. Government must take parliament and nation in confidence," he said on X. In a post on X from its official handle, the Congress hit out at the government and said India has the right to know details of the trade deal.

"Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'," the party said. There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well, the Congress said and asked what exactly is the deal. How has the security and interests of our farmers been ensured, the party further asked. It has also been said that the Modi government will not buy oil from Russia, but will buy from America and Venezuela instead, the Congress pointed out and asked whether the Modi government agreed to this condition.