I have quit Congress: Navjot Kaur slams party's Punjab unit chief Warring

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday said she has quit the party, while hitting out at its Punjab unit chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, for allegedly "damaging" the organisation and calling him "the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever".

Kaur was suspended by the Congress from its primary membership last month, after she sparked a political row with her "Rs 500 crore for the chief minister's chair" remark.

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress chief and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The former MLA accused Warring of selling the party for petty gains through an understanding with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab.

"RAJA WARRING, The most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever. You saved yourself from jail by co partnering with CM to destroy Congress. You have sold the party for petty gains with a understanding with AAP. "You had a suspension letter ready for me but what about nearly 12 senior Congress leaders who were busy in working with (Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh) MAJITHIA to harm NAVJOT. And you rewarded all of them with big posts for defeating NAVJOT," Kaur alleged in a post on X. Targeting Warring, she said: "I have enough proofs to destroy you but I am not interested because I myself have quit Congress where no promising leader is heard." Kaur also accused Warring of planting people on her seat with an intention to ensure her poll defeat.

"Where is your action against senior leaders like (Bharat Bhushan) ASHU, (Charanjit Singh) CHANNI, (Rajinder Kaur) BHATTAL ji, Dr (Dharamvira) Gandhi ji and many more who have openly challenged you and your party? "You have just become a laughing stock and people are enjoying your reels. Stop disrespecting Congress leaders who love Navjot. You are more busy in destroying the party rather than making it win. Shame on you for not being sincere with your own party which is your mother party. You have done enough damage," she said. Kaur caused a political furore last month with her claim that "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister".

Talking to reporters on December 6, Kaur had said her husband would return to active politics if the Congress declares him as the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab. She had further said that they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a "golden state". "We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat.... But do not have Rs 500 crore which we can give to sit in the chief minister's chair," she had told reporters. Asked if anyone had demanded money from them, Kaur had replied in the negative but said "one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the chief minister".