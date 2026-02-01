Praful Patel denies reports of being appointed NCP's national president

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel on Sunday termed as baseless reports that he has been appointed as the party's national president.

"I have noted few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth," Patel said in a post on X.

Patel's statement came after remarks by Union minister Piyush Goyal in an interview to PTI.

"The Nationalist Congress Party is a democratic institution. A decision of this magnitude will only be made by consulting our senior leadership and MLAs, engaging with our dedicated party office-bearers, and respecting the sentiments and collective will of all our party members. Being a national party, we follow the established process in these matters," Patel said.

Goyal said in a post on X on Sunday that he had made the remarks on the basis of incorrect information. "A senior journalist had given me incorrect information that Praful Patel has been elected as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party. Without verifying the information, I had given some statements in the media, but later it came to light that the information was wrong and the Nationalist Congress Party is continuing to work under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajitdada Pawar. I express my regret for the misleading information," Goyal said. Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare told PTI that the party will follow the due procedure of taking into cognisance the sentiments of workers, office-bearers and leaders while taking any decision in this regard.

On the question of leadership within the NCP, MNS president Raj Thackeray said on Saturday that a party "rooted in Marathi soil" must be led by someone who reflects that identity. "Maharashtra's politics has undergone a complete upheaval in the recent past; honestly, one doesn't even feel like commenting on it. But still, one will have to speak on the events unfolding throughout the day-to-day. A party like the Nationalist Congress Party, which is truly rooted in Marathi soil, and its working president should be a proper Marathi person, a Patil perhaps, but not a Patel!" Raj Thackeray had posted on X.