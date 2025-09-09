Home / Politics / PM Modi announces ₹1,500 cr aid for rain-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi announces ₹1,500 cr aid for rain-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh

Modi first conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas before attending a meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures

He also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those who were seriously injured. Photo: X/@narendramodi
Rishika Agarwal
Sep 09 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a financial aid of ₹1,500 crore for rain-battered areas in Himachal Pradesh during his visit to the state to review the flood situation.  
 
According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Modi first conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas before attending a meeting in Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures. 

PM announces ex gratia of ₹2 lakh

Modi also met families who were affected by the calamity. In a post on X, Modi said, "Spoke with some of the people affected by the severe floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Their suffering, along with the damage caused by the tragedy, is deeply distressing. We are fully committed to ensuring that relief and assistance reach every person facing the crisis of adverse weather."
 
He also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those who were seriously injured. He assured that the centre will work closely with the state government to extend all possible assistance.
 
While appreciating the efforts of disaster relief personnel, the PM said that all assistance under disaster management rules is being made, including advance disbursements to the states.
 
Posting a picture with the PM, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "In this time of crisis, everyone has high expectations from the Prime Minister’s visit to Himachal. I hope he will certainly make decisions in the interest of the affected families."

Various relief measures are in place

PM called for a multi-dimensional view to help the entire region and people get back on their feet. These would be done through multiple ways:
  • Rebuilding homes and schools through PM Awas Yojana
  • Geotagging of damaged buildings for faster delivery of aid
  • Restoration of national highways
  • Provision of relief under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF)
  • Release of Mini Kits for livestock
  • Advance release of the second instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi
Recognising the need to support the agricultural community, additional assistance will be provided, specifically targeted at farmers who currently lack power connections.
 
Additionally, recharge structures will be built for water harvesting. These efforts will improve groundwater levels and support better water management, the release said. 
 
The Union Government has already sent Inter-Ministerial Central teams to visit Himachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage, and based on their detailed report, further assistance will be considered.

Rains, cloudbursts wreaked havoc

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of ₹4,079 crore since June. At least 366 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state.
 
A total of 6,025 houses and 455 shops have been fully or partially damaged. The frequency of landslides is increasing with each passing day, and 135 major landslides, 95 flash floods and 45 cloudbursts have ravaged parts of the state since the onset of monsoons on June 20.
 
A total of 869 roads, including three national highways, are blocked for traffic, and 1,572 power transformers and 389 water supply schemes were disrupted.
 

Sep 09 2025

