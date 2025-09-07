Home / Politics / PM Modi attends workshop for BJP MPs, resolution on GST reforms passed

PM Modi attends workshop for BJP MPs, resolution on GST reforms passed

Modi remained in the midst of the MPs and attended different sessions on the first day of the "Sansad Karyashala"

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi later said on X, "Attended the 'Sansad Karyashala' in Delhi. MP colleagues from all over India and other senior leaders exchanged valuable perspectives on diverse issues." (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a workshop for BJP MPs where a resolution was passed lauding the government for the GST reforms ahead of the party's nationwide outreach to highlight its benefits.

Modi remained in the midst of the MPs and attended different sessions on the first day of the "Sansad Karyashala".

Sources said the prime minister gave suggestions and shared his views while attending meetings of MPs divided into different groups.

In a meeting in which members of a few parliamentary committees were combined, he asked them to take active participation in discussions and in reading and preparing reports.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said MPs from the BJP's allies will also join the meeting on Monday, and Modi will address the ruling alliance members.

NDA MPs are also likely to participate in a mock polling exercise in preparation for the September 9 vice presidential election.

Leading party leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and J P Nadda, attended the programme aimed at helping parliamentarians contribute effectively in and outside Parliament.

Several members highlighted that PM Modi chose to sit in the last row like an "ordinary" party member when he arrived.

Sharing a picture of Modi, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan said, "This is the BJP's strength that everyone here is a karyakarta (worker)."  Modi later said on X, "Attended the 'Sansad Karyashala' in Delhi. MP colleagues from all over India and other senior leaders exchanged valuable perspectives on diverse issues."  He added, "In our Party, platforms like 'Sansad Karyashala' are important because they are great forums to learn from each other and deliberate on how we can serve people even better."  The different sessions during the two-day workshop will be devoted to a host of issues, including the work of parliamentarians and the highlights of the government's successes.

The venue was replete with materials showcasing the benefits of the latest GST reforms and other achievements, including Operation Sindoor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Not loyalty to party, but love for country must guide choice: Oppn VP pick

Cong, farmers protest fertiliser crisis in MP's Mauganj; over 500 detained

Congress seeks relief package, national calamity tag for J&K floods

Separatist mindset dominates DMK's Dravidian model of politics, says FM

AAP slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan over Punjab floods, seeks relief package

Topics :Narendra ModiGST News

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story