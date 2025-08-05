Home / Politics / PM Modi congratulates Amit Shah on becoming longest-serving home minister

PM Modi congratulates Amit Shah on becoming longest-serving home minister

Shah took charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 30, 2019, and continued as the country's home minister in 2024.

Amit Shah, Home Minister
On Tuesday, Shah became the longest-serving home minister with a tenure of six years and 66 days, surpassing Congress leader Gobind Ballabh Pant, who held the post for six years and 65 days between 1955 and 1961. (Photo: PTI)
BS ReporterPTI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Addressing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has become the longest-serving incumbent in his ministry, surpassing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran L K Advani. “It is just the beginning,” the PM said, adding that there is a long way to go for Shah — a remark that led some MPs to speculate on its possible implications.
 
Shah took charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 30, 2019, and continued as the country’s home minister in 2024. On Tuesday, he became the longest-serving home minister with a tenure of six years and 66 days, surpassing Congress leader Gobind Ballabh Pant, who held the post for six years and 65 days between 1955 and 1961. Advani was home minister for six years and 64 days between 1998 and 2004. Shah reached this milestone on the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which Parliament repealed on August 5, 2019.
 
Currently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who turned 74 in July, ranks second in the Union Council of Ministers. He has served in the first and second Modi-led NDA governments between 2014 and 2024. After the PM, he was the first Cabinet minister to take the oath of office in 2014, 2019, and again in 2024.
 
At Tuesday’s meeting, MPs felicitated the PM for his "exceptional leadership" in marshalling India’s response following the Pahalgam terror attack. A resolution passed at the meeting praised the armed forces for their "unmatched courage" and "unwavering commitment" during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Singh garlanded Modi, with Shah and Union Minister and BJP president J P Nadda by his side. After the meeting, Singh led MPs from the Parliament Library Building — the venue — to the Parliament House.
 
The PM told BJP and allied MPs that they should participate actively in all programmes as part of the ruling coalition, irrespective of their party’s individual strength in a particular region. In some states, the BJP may not be as strong as its allies, but all parties must act together as NDA members, he said. Sources present at the meeting said the PM’s broader message was about maintaining cohesion and coordination within the alliance.
 
Leaders of NDA allies joined BJP leaders in the front row at the meeting. The BJP and its allies currently govern in 19 out of 28 states and are preparing for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar.
 
The NDA Parliamentary Party meeting was last held on July 2, 2024. At Tuesday’s gathering, Modi also noted the historical significance of August 5. Article 370 was abrogated on this day in 2019, and the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on August 5, 2020.
 
The NDA resolution paid tribute to the 26 civilians who lost their lives in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, carried out by terrorists linked to Pakistan. It also praised Modi for his leadership.
 
The NDA is yet to announce its candidate for the vice-presidential election, scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nominations is August 21. The BJP is also expected to elect its next president soon.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

