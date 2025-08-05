Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 08:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India and Philippines to work on bilateral preferential trade pact

India and Philippines to work on bilateral preferential trade pact

India and the Philippines signed nine agreements to deepen strategic ties, defence and maritime cooperation, and plan a bilateral preferential trade pact to boost economic ties

Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, Ferdinand R, Philippines President, Modi, Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Philippines' President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during a joint press statement after their meeting, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

BS ReporterAgencies New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the Philippines on Tuesday signed nine pacts, including a declaration and implementation of a strategic partnership, terms of reference for talks among the armies, air forces and navies of both countries, and cooperation on the peaceful use of outer space.
 
The announcement of the strategic partnership was made after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr, a day after the navies of India and the Philippines concluded a two-day joint exercise near Scarborough Shoal — an atoll at the centre of the maritime dispute between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea. 
 
“India and the Philippines are friends by choice and partners by destiny. From the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, we are united by shared values. Ours is not just a friendship of the past, it is a promise to the future,” Modi said, with Marcos Jr by his side. 
“As maritime nations, maritime cooperation between the two countries is both natural and essential,” Modi added.
 
At a media briefing later in the day, P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said India’s position on the South China Sea is “clear and consistent”, adding that India has an “abiding interest” in peace and stability in the region, and considers it part of the global commons. He also said that India is in talks with the Philippines for the development of submarine infrastructure.

Also Read

Donald Trump, trump tariff, trade agreements, Free Trade Agreements

Datanomics: Market access vs mass survival in unequal India-US fieldspremium

telecom

UK cos can offer telecom services in India without local office under CETA

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

FTA with UK 'gold standard' for balanced agreements: Piyush Goyal

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

India-UK FTA may restrict India's use of compulsory licensing: GTRI

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

'Made in India' gets UK boost: Goyal hails 'red carpet' for local products

 
At his joint briefing with the visiting dignitary, the Prime Minister said trade between the two countries was increasing steadily and had crossed $3 billion. “To further strengthen trade ties, it is our priority to review the India-ASEAN Free Trade Agreement at the earliest. We have also decided to work towards a bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement,” he said. India also extended a gratis e-tourist visa facility to Filipino nationals for one year. 
 
Marcos said the two countries had “agreed to continue levelling up our collaboration in defence and security”, adding that the “expanding capabilities and footprint” of India’s domestic defence manufacturing industry would support the Philippines’ ongoing military modernisation. “We will foster naval and coast guard interoperability via port calls, cooperative activities, and capacity building in the maritime domain,” Marcos added.
 
New Delhi and Manila have shared concerns over China’s assertiveness. Manila has a territorial dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea. Philippine military chief Romeo Brawner Jr has said Manila is considering ordering more weapons systems and equipment from India. The Philippines previously purchased a shore-based anti-ship missile system from BrahMos Aerospace — a contract worth 18.9 billion pesos ($329 million) — to boost its coastal defence.
 
Prime Minister Modi said the two countries were elevating their ties to a strategic partnership, with greater emphasis on increasing interaction among the armed forces. He said the Philippines is an important partner in India’s Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision.
 
“We are committed to peace, security, prosperity, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region. We support freedom of navigation in accordance with international laws,” Modi said.
 
He added that under the development partnership, India would increase the number of Quick Impact Projects in the Philippines and also cooperate in developing sovereign data cloud infrastructure. “Today, when the President is in India, three ships of the Indian Navy are participating in a naval exercise in the Philippines for the first time,” he said.
 
Modi also noted that Indian companies are active in sectors such as information and digital technology, health, automobiles, infrastructure, and minerals.

More From This Section

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

Export boost drives services sector growth to 11-month high in July: PMI

exports, imports, trade

Gujarat remains top exporting state in FY25 with ₹9.83 trn exports: FIEO

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows 'very substantial' tariff hike on India within 24 hours

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee extends losses on trade tensions, but RBI intervention caps fall

India US Flag

India, US 'actively involved' in trade talks: Govt a day after MEA rebuke

Topics : Narendra Modi trade agreements defence deals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon