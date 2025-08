'Judges can't decide who's a true Indian': Priyanka after SC slams Rahul

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday came out strongly in support of her brother Rahul Gandhi , a day after the Supreme Court criticised him over his past remarks on the Indian Army. The top court had questioned his statement made during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in December 2022, where he claimed that China had occupied 2,000 square kilometres of Indian land.

She said, her brother would never speak against the Army. “He holds the Army in the highest respect. So it is a misinterpretation (of his remarks),” she added.

As the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s role is to question the government, she said, adding that this responsibility should not be mistaken for disrespect.

SC pulls up Rahul Gandhi