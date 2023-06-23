Home / Politics / PM Modi will return to power with huge majority in 2024: MP CM Chouhan

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday took a jibe at the opposition parties' meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday, in Bihar's Patna and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would return into power with a huge majority in the next parliamentary polls.

CM Chouhan made the remark while talking to the reporters after planting saplings at Smart City Park in the state capital.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity among the people is not only in the country but also across the world. There is reverence, faith and love towards him among the people. It is clear that in the 2024 parliamentary elections, PM Modi will form the government with a huge majority by breaking all the previous records," CM Chouhan said.

"PM Modi will become the prime minister of India. Those who are building castles in the air may continue to do so," Chouhan added.

The opposition parties' meeting, which will be convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to mobilise the opposition against the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be held on June 23.

The meeting, which is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, was originally scheduled to be held on June 12.

Several prominent opposition leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will attend the meeting.

Topics :Narendra ModiShivraj Singh ChouhanOpposition partiesLok SabhaBJP

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

