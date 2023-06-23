Home / Politics / PM Modi working to fulfill Syama Mookerjee's dream of Akhand Bharat: Saha

PM Modi working to fulfill Syama Mookerjee's dream of Akhand Bharat: Saha

Addressing a programme on the death anniversary of Mookerjee, Saha claimed that West Bengal which he helped create was turning into mini Pakistan

Press Trust of India Agartala
Photo: ANI (File Pic)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working to fulfill Syama Prasad Mookerjee's "dream of Akhand Bharat".

Addressing a programme on the death anniversary of Mookerjee, Saha claimed that West Bengal which he helped create was turning into "mini Pakistan".

"Many people feared bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir if Article 370 was repealed, but no blood was spilled there after the special status was revoked. PM Modi has been working as a torch-bearer to fulfill Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream of Akhand Bharat," he said.

"The soil where this great leader was born is literally turning into mini Pakistan. It was Mookerjee who ensured that parts of West Bengal and Assam do not get included in East Pakistan," he said.

Warning BJP workers against any complicity, Saha asked them to maintain contact with the people and try to address their problems.

"In 2018, several people from CPI(M) and Congress joined the BJP, helping it to form the government in Tripura. The party has been able to retain power for the second term but it will be suicidal if we can't maintain relations with the masses," he said.

"People are aware and keep a track on the activities of their leaders. We must be patient and know their problems, and try to solve those as much as possible," he added.

Saha said people's support is important for the electoral process. "Therefore, ministers, MLAs and party leaders should work for the betterment of the people," he said.

Topics :Narendra ModiSyama Prasad MookerjeeTripura CM

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

