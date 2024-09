You can change face not party's character: Delhi BJP chief on Atishi as CM

You can change the face but not the party's character, Delhi BJP president Virender Sachdeva said on Tuesday after the Aam Aadmi Party chose senior leader Atishi as Delhi's new chief minister.

He said the people of Delhi know that Arvind Kejriwal, who proposed her name as his successor, has looted Delhi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"They have indulged in corruption in every department and now the people will give them an answer for that corruption," Sachdeva said.

"Chehara badalane se AAP ka charitra nahi badalega (changing the face does not change AAP's character)... Considering Kejriwal's 10 years of corruption, whoever is the CM will have to tell people how they looted the people of Delhi," Sachdeva alleged.