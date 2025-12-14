Home / Politics / Nitin Nabin named BJP working president; set to be youngest national chief

Nitin Nabin named BJP working president; set to be youngest national chief

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin, 45, has been appointed BJP national working president. The party may start the process to elect J P Nadda's successor in mid-January, with Nabin as frontrunner

Nitin Nabin (Photo: X/@NitinNabin)
Nabin is in his fifth term as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) of Bihar, and a minister in the Bihar government looking after the portfolios of road construction, urban affairs and housing. (Photo: X/@NitinNabin)
Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Forty five-year old Bihar minister Nitin Nabin is poised to become the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) youngest national chief, after he was appointed national working president on Sunday by the party’s highest decision-making body, the parliamentary board. Nabin was born barely five months after the BJP was founded on April 6, 1980, and his eventual elevation as the party’s national president would signal an intent to prepare the next generation of leadership.
 
The BJP announced Nabin's appointment on the eve of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-day, three-nation foreign visit, and a day before the start of a month-long period traditionally considered inauspicious in some Hindu customs for initiating new projects.
 
BJP sources said the formal process to elect current party president J P Nadda’s successor will begin in mid-January, following the festival of Makar Sankranti, with Nabin expected to be the frontrunner to file his nomination. Historically, BJP national presidents have been elected unopposed and unanimously. Once the election process is concluded, the BJP’s National Council is scheduled to meet in April 2026 to ratify his election. In 2019, after Amit Shah became Union Home Minister, the parliamentary board had appointed Nadda initially as national working president; the party later completed the election process, resulting in his unanimous election as national president.
 
Nabin is serving his fifth term as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) in Bihar and holds ministerial portfolios covering road construction, urban affairs and housing. The BJP constitution enforces a ‘one person, one post’ rule, which would require Nabin to resign his ministerial post upon election as party national president.
 
On Sunday evening, after BJP national general secretary Arun Singh formally announced Nabin’s appointment, senior party leaders, including Modi and Shah, congratulated him on social media. Earlier in the day, the BJP had announced Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary as the party’s Uttar Pradesh state unit chief.
 
Nabin’s appointment underscores the BJP’s aim to consolidate its gains in Bihar, where it emerged for the first time as the single largest party in the recently concluded Assembly elections. He brings extensive organisational experience and has managed key ministerial portfolios in the state. Nabin belongs to the Kayastha community, a key support base for the BJP in Bihar.
 
Educated at Colonel Satsangi’s Kiran Memorial School in Delhi, Nabin passed Class XII in 1998. He contested his first election in 2006, in a bypoll triggered by the sudden death of his father, a senior BJP leader and Patna West MLA. Nabin won by over 60,000 votes and has since been elected four consecutive times (2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025) from the seat, renamed Bankipur in 2008.
 
Nadda, 65, was appointed BJP president in January 2020 and has completed his full term, receiving extensions to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congratulating Nabin, the PM described him as a “hardworking karyakarta”. “He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and an impressive record as MLA and minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations and is known for his humble nature and grounded style. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come. Congratulations to him on becoming the BJP National Working President,” Modi said on X.
 
Nabin has also been extensively involved with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party’s youth wing, and served as BJP in-charge for the Sikkim Assembly elections in 2019 and for Chhattisgarh. Party workers from Chhattisgarh assisted Nabin during his recent Bihar campaign, where he was also responsible for organising the Prime Minister’s roadshow in Patna. He secured the Bankipur seat by a margin of 51,936 votes.
 
He attended the US government’s International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) in 2013. Born in Ranchi on May 23, 1980, Nabin is married with two children. According to his election affidavit, he has assets worth ₹3.06 crore and liabilities of ₹56 lakh. Five criminal cases are pending against him.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally aimed at protecting infiltrators: BJP MP

Messi Kolkata event poorly managed, administration responsible: BJP MP

Meet R Sreelekha, ex-DGP who could be BJP's first Thiruvananthapuram mayor

Congress gears up for 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi today

Opposition slams plan to rename MGNREGA, says Centre erasing history

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaNarendra ModiBJPBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: Dec 14 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story