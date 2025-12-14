Messi Kolkata event poorly managed, administration responsible: BJP MP

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has criticised the West Bengal government over the handling of the Argentina footballer Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata, saying the administration failed to manage the large crowd properly and accused officials from the state government of hogging Messi.

The BJP leader added that this prevented people who had paid for tickets from getting a glimpse of Messi and warned that if such events are not managed properly, they could lead to incidents endangering both life and property.

Speaking on the incident, Khandelwal said, "The West Bengal government clearly appears to have failed in this event. People from the West Bengal government surrounded him, and those from whom a large amount of money was taken did not even get a glimpse, which caused all the disorder. I think the administration there is directly responsible for this. Events of this type, if not properly managed, can also prove to be a danger to life and property."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal government over the chaos that erupted during football icon Lionel Messi's Kolkata appearance, alleging a "total collapse of law and order" in the state and blaming what he described as an entrenched VIP culture for ruining the event. Referring to the disorder during Messi's Kolkata leg of the 'GOAT Tour 2025', Sarma said accountability should begin at the top. "The State's Home Minister, who is the Chief Minister, and the Kolkata Police Commissioner should have been arrested," he said, while adding that he was not justifying or opposing the arrest of the event organiser. "First responsibility goes to the home minister of the state and the police commissioner," he asserted.

Drawing comparisons with large public events in other states, Sarma said crowd management failures in Bengal stood out. "After Zubeen Garg's death, Guwahati's roads were filled with around 10 lakh people for three days, but no mishap was reported. Post Malone's function happened here peacefully. Around 50,000 people went there, and no incident was reported. In Mumbai, the Women's World Cup final was played, and everything happened peacefully," he said. "But West Bengal is a state where nothing is predictable. The VIP culture is at an extreme level there."Sarma added that the incident should prompt introspection by the state leadership. "Messi is an idol for the whole world. Mamata Banerjee should introspect. Innocent people are subjected to atrocities every day in Bengal. This is a matter of concern," he said.