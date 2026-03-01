Poll season potboiler in TN: Panneerselvam's crossover adds new complexity

The DMK has opened an online portal to crowdsource manifesto ideas and recently credited ₹5,000 to 13.1 million women beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam, in what it described as a targeted welfare measure. The NDA has countered with its own promises: A one-time assistance of ₹10,000 per family, a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹2,000 for graduates and ₹1,000 for those who have completed Plus Two and are registered with employment exchanges and awaiting job. Under the proposed Kula Vilakku scheme, it has pledged ₹2,000 per month to all ration card-holding families. It has also promised to increase employment guarantee workdays from 100 to 150, exceeding the Union government’s proposal of 125, and to provide ₹25,000 subsidies to 500,000 women to purchase two-wheelers. “No Jayalalithaa supporter will vote for Panneerselvam,” said Narayanan Thirupathy, BJP chief spokesperson.