Home / Politics / President should remove TN Governor RN Ravi: Cong leader Manish Tewari

President should remove TN Governor RN Ravi: Cong leader Manish Tewari

This comes after Tamil Nadu Governor has decided to keep the dismissal order of the jailed DMK leader and state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being

ANI Politics
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 12:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Former Union minister and Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday slammed Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over his move to pass a contentious order, announcing the dismissal of Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers without consulting Chief Minister MK Stalin.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Governor has decided to keep the dismissal order of the jailed DMK leader and state minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance for the time being.

"Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi keeps the dismissal order of Minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance. He will take the advice of the Attorney General on this matter," sources said.

Talking to ANI, Tewari said, "President should immediately remove Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. The Governor who does not know his limits. He should not have taken such an unconstitutional step. This clearly shows that he does not have knowledge of the Constitution and is unaware of his responsibilities".

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state government would challenge the governor's decision legally. Speaking to reporters, Stalin said, "Governor doesn't have the right (to dismiss a sitting minister) and we will face this legally."

In an official release, Raj Bhavan said,"Minister V Senthil Balaji is facing serious criminal proceedings in a number of corruption cases including taking cash for jobs and money laundering...Under these circumstances, Governor has dismissed him from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect."

Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a cash-for-jobs scam. He was later admitted to a government hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pains. He was allowed by the Madras High Court on June 15 to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

Also Read

TN Guv skips customary govt address; CM pilots resolution to exclude speech

Maha: Governor-designate Ramesh Bais to be sworn-in on Saturday

M K Stalin behaving like the original Stalin: Union minister Chandrasekhar

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in TN's Tiruvarur: Stalin

Delhi govt reshuffle: Atishi gets revenue, planning, finance after L-G nod

DMK may consider browbeating TN Guv Ravi over Senthil Balaji's dismissal

DMK supporters put up wall posters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi

Should not politicise situation: BJP as Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur's people

Gave his wicket on googly: Sharad Pawar taunts Fadnavis on oath ceremony

Topics :Tamil NadupresidentCongress

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story