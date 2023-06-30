Home / Politics / Gave his wicket on googly: Sharad Pawar taunts Fadnavis on oath ceremony

Gave his wicket on googly: Sharad Pawar taunts Fadnavis on oath ceremony

Pawar asked why in 2019, Devendra Fadnavis took oath discreetly in the early morning when he was sure about our support

ANI
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

While addressing a press conference in Pune on Thursday, National Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar taunted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his early morning oath ceremony with Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar said, "I have heard that Devendra Fadnavis told some newspaper that we took some meeting about it, but you all know the meeting took place in 2014 where I had admitted publically that we would support BJP from outside to form government coz we had our own reasons then it was not like we were appreciating them (BJP)," Sharad Pawar said.

Pawar further raised questions on Fadnavis by saying if he was so sure about our support then why did he take oath discreetly?

Pawar asked why in 2019, Devendra Fadnavis took oath discreetly in the early morning when he was sure about our support.

"If this is true, then why his government couldn't stand for more than two days? This clearly means he can go to any level to come into power. We have taken some steps to bring these things in front of the public," Pawar added.

On being asked whether or not any meetings took place before that oath ceremony, Pawar said, "A lot of meetings happened during that time, but they were to bring his (Fadnavis's) anxiety out in front of all."

Sharad Pawar also taunted Fadnavis by saying, "One of my old relatives was a good bowler and used to bowl good googly. Many got clean bold by his googly. I was president of ICC once, I may not know how to play cricket but I know how to bowl googly and take the wicket. Will he (Fadnavis) accept that he got out?"

In reply to this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took a jibe at the NCP Chief.

"I am happy that at least I could bring out the truth from Sharad Pawar. I had bowled a googly after which he spoke this. But this is a half-truth, I will make sure he speaks the entire truth," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read

Fadnavis-Ajit alliance in 2019 was to teach lesson to Uddhav: Maha BJP

Won't be in govt if Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena spokesperson

Ajit Pawar leads race in 'Future CM' banners, Sharad Pawar not enthused

Fadnavis 'misusing' Sharad Pawar's name to outshine Maha CM Shinde: NCP

Ajit Pawar targets government over ministers' absence; Fadnavis apologises

TN minister Balaji's dismissal by governor outrightly unconstitutional: AAP

TN governor reserves dismissal order of Senthil Balaji to consult AG

Manipur doesn't need visit by leaders to exacerbate fault lines: Assam CM

Influencers hog limelight in poll season; Rajasthan govt notifies ad rates

Stalin vows to fight legally as TN Guv dismisses Balaji from Cabinet

Topics :Devendra FadnavisSharad PawarNCPShiv SenaBJPMaharashtra

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story