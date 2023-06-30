Gave his wicket on googly: Sharad Pawar taunts Fadnavis on oath ceremony

While addressing a press conference in Pune on Thursday, National Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar taunted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his early morning oath ceremony with Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar said, "I have heard that Devendra Fadnavis told some newspaper that we took some meeting about it, but you all know the meeting took place in 2014 where I had admitted publically that we would support BJP from outside to form government coz we had our own reasons then it was not like we were appreciating them (BJP)," Sharad Pawar said.

Pawar further raised questions on Fadnavis by saying if he was so sure about our support then why did he take oath discreetly?

Pawar asked why in 2019, Devendra Fadnavis took oath discreetly in the early morning when he was sure about our support.

"If this is true, then why his government couldn't stand for more than two days? This clearly means he can go to any level to come into power. We have taken some steps to bring these things in front of the public," Pawar added.

On being asked whether or not any meetings took place before that oath ceremony, Pawar said, "A lot of meetings happened during that time, but they were to bring his (Fadnavis's) anxiety out in front of all."

Sharad Pawar also taunted Fadnavis by saying, "One of my old relatives was a good bowler and used to bowl good googly. Many got clean bold by his googly. I was president of ICC once, I may not know how to play cricket but I know how to bowl googly and take the wicket. Will he (Fadnavis) accept that he got out?"

In reply to this, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took a jibe at the NCP Chief.

"I am happy that at least I could bring out the truth from Sharad Pawar. I had bowled a googly after which he spoke this. But this is a half-truth, I will make sure he speaks the entire truth," said Devendra Fadnavis.