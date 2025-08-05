Home / Politics / PM Narendra Modi felicitated at NDA meeting over Operation Sindoor

PM Narendra Modi felicitated at NDA meeting over Operation Sindoor

The MPs of the BJP-led ruling alliance met here in their only second such meeting during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June 2024

Modi, Narendra Modi
Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', senior leaders of the BJP and its allies joined in felicitating Modi. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.

The MPs of the BJP-led ruling alliance met here in their only second such meeting during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June 2024. 

Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', senior leaders of the BJP and its allies joined in felicitating Modi.

The government has asserted that it military attack on terror sites in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 brought the neighbouring country to its knees.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiNDANational Democratic AlliancePahalgam attackOperation Sindoor

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

