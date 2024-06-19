Home / Politics / Priyanka wishes Rahul on his birthday; calls him 'argumentative guide'

Priyanka wishes Rahul on his birthday; calls him 'argumentative guide'

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebration

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. (File Photo)
As Rahul Gandhi turned 54, his sister Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday posted a heartfelt message for him on social media and said he was her "friend, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader".

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all Congress workers to avoid any grand celebrations, and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path."

"Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining (star emojis), love you the most!" the Congress general secretary said.

The brother-sister duo often share heartfelt messages for each other on various occasions and post funny exchanges between them.

