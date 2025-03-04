'Punjab becoming a state of dharna', says CM Mann amid protest tensions

Tensions have escalated in Punjab as a confrontation rises between the ruling AAP government and farmer unions ahead of the "Chandigarh Chalo" protests, scheduled for March 5 by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann exited a meeting with SKM leaders, farmer representatives alleged on Tuesday that state police had carried out midnight raids, detaining multiple protesters ahead of their planned demonstration in Chandigarh. The SKM comprises 37 farmers' unions.

Addressing reporters, CM Mann confirmed the development and explained his abrupt departure from the meeting, citing the SKM’s protest plans. "Yes, I left the meeting, and we will detain them as well... Won’t allow farmers to sit on tracks and roads," he said.

He also urged farmers to call off their protests, emphasising that frequent protests were detrimental to the state's economy. "I told farmers that every day you hold 'rail roko', 'sadak roko' protest... This is causing immense losses to Punjab. The state is facing economic losses. Punjab is becoming a state of 'dharna'. Don't take my soft-heartedness into thinking that I do not take action," the chief minister said.

Explaining his decision to leave the meeting abruptly, he pointed out that he had told farmers discussions and protests could not happen simultaneously. "But if you tell me that morcha will continue along with the meeting, I cancel the meeting, and you can continue with the morcha," he said before walking out.

The midnight raids occurred just hours after Mann's unexpected exit from the discussion. Criticising the police action, BKU (Rajewal) vice president Mukesh Chander Sharma claimed that his home was raided at 4 am, news agency PTI reported.

Also Read

Defending the government's stance, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang said that Mann had attentively listened to farmers' concerns before leaving for a pre-scheduled medical appointment.

"We are the first to lead the talks positively. Our doors are open for talks," Kang told India Today TV, adding that the decision to detain farmer leaders was made by Punjab Police.

The 'Chandigarh Chalo' protest, organised by the BKU, aims to push for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and other promises made to the farming community.

Farmers in North India, particularly in the states of Punjab and Haryana, have been at the forefront of protests against agricultural policies and economic conditions affecting their livelihoods. The current wave of protests began on February 13, 2024, but the roots of these protests date back to 2020.

Timeline of key events

-June 5, 2020: The Indian government promulgated three ordinances aimed at agricultural reforms, which later became laws in September 2020. These included the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

-September 2020: Mass protests began against these laws, with farmers fearing they would be left vulnerable to corporate exploitation and market fluctuations.

-November 26, 2020: The "Delhi Chalo" movement saw thousands of farmers march towards Delhi, facing resistance from law enforcement.

-November 19, 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of the contentious farm laws following a year-long protest.

-February 13, 2024: A new wave of protests started, with farmers demanding legal guarantees for minimum support prices (MSP), debt waivers, and other economic protections.

Farmers' protest: Key demands

1. Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee: Farmers are seeking a legal framework to ensure a guaranteed minimum price for all crops, providing stability in agricultural markets.

2. Debt waiver: Implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations to provide debt relief to farmers, with a focus on waiving debts above Rs. 10,000.

3. Land acquisition compensation: Increased compensation for land acquired by authorities and reservation of residential plots for affected families.

4. Withdrawal from WTO agreements: Concerns over international trade agreements impacting livelihoods have led to calls for India's withdrawal from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

5. Justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Punishment for perpetrators of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and justice for victims and their families.

6. Financial security: Demands include a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for farmers over 60 and fixed daily wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

(With agency inputs)