Punjab registered vehicle row: AAP's Sanjay Singh calls it 'dirty politics'

Amid a row over a Punjab vehicle which was found parked near Punjab Bhavan in poll-bound Delhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed on Thursday that the BJP planted that car with a fake number plate over which they will file a written complaint.

Speaking to ANI, Singh asserted that there is no scope to blame anyone now as everything is crystal clear in the matter.

"BJP planted a car with a fake number plate in Delhi. They kept AAP campaign material, cash, and liquor in that car and parked it outside Punjab Bhawan. The driver was nowhere to be found and the police unlocked it in a jiffy. Punjab Police has found the whereabouts of the car, the number plate and the owner. They are defaming an Army officer and a state government for their cheap politics. We will file a written complaint," the AAP leader said.

In a press conference earlier today, Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP is defaming the AAP and Punjab government by using a fake car and fake number plate.

"How did they bring in a car with a fake number plate in Delhi? Does this mean any terrorist can enter Delhi with a fake number plate? Where is the EC sleeping? How did such a big incident happen in Delhi?... How is this possible if Delhi Police is not involved in this with the BJP? The car parked outside Punjab Bhawan contained AAP campaign material, cash, and liquor. The Punjab government has confirmed that their government vehicle fleet does not contain any car of this model," he said.

"The number plate of this car belonged to another car, owned by one Major Anubhav Singh Puri, previously deployed in Army Dental College, Pathankot. BJP is using a fake car and a fake number plate to defame the AAP and the Punjab government. What if tomorrow BJP gets a bomb planted in Tamil Nadu Bhawan?... How was the Delhi Police able to unlock this driverless car in a jiffy?" Sanjay Singh added.

According to the Delhi Police, the vehicle was standing near Punjab Bhavan on Delhi's Copernicus Marg with "Punjab Sarkar" written on it.

"Today information was received that one suspicious vehicle with a Punjab registration plate and 'Punjab Sarkar' written on it is standing near Punjab Bhavan on Copernicus Marg. On searching, a huge amount of cash, many liquor bottles and pamphlets of Aam Aadmi Party were found inside the vehicle. Appropriate legal action is being initiated at Police Station Tilak Marg of New Delhi District," the police said in a statement.

However, the Punjab government issued a clarification that the number plate on the vehicle is "forged and fake," and refuted any allegations of the car being connected to the state government.

According to the state government, "The vehicle is registered in the name of Maj Anubhav Shivpuri was posted in Army Dental College, Pathankot 3 years back and is a permanent resident of Khadki, Maharashtra".