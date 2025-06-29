Puri stampede shows govt's failure to ensure peaceful Rath Yatra: Patnaik

BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that the stampede near Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri exposed the state government's glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees.

At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near the temple in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who have lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali, #Puri and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident, Patnaik said in a post on X.

Today's stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the #RathYatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government's glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly said. ALSO READ: 3 killed, 50 injured in stampede during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said. Eyewitnesses report that the initial response to this horrific tragedy came from the devotees' relatives, with no government machinery present to manage the surging crowds, highlighting a shocking lapse in duty, Patnaik alleged.