Puri stampede shows govt's failure to ensure peaceful Rath Yatra: Patnaik

BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that the stampede near Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri exposed the state government's glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees.
At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near the temple in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.
I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who have lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali, #Puri and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident, Patnaik said in a post on X.
Today's stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the #RathYatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government's glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly said.
The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said.
Eyewitnesses report that the initial response to this horrific tragedy came from the devotees' relatives, with no government machinery present to manage the surging crowds, highlighting a shocking lapse in duty, Patnaik alleged.
Chaos ensued after two trucks carrying materials for rituals reportedly entered the crowded spot near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, officials said.
While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy. I urge the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key #RathYatra rituals, Patnaik, a five-term chief minister, added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
