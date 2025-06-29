Home / Politics / Puri stampede shows govt's failure to ensure peaceful Rath Yatra: Patnaik

Puri stampede shows govt's failure to ensure peaceful Rath Yatra: Patnaik

At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near the temple in the early hours of Sunday

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM, Naveen, Patnaik
BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that the stampede near Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri exposed the state government's glaring incompetence. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Puri
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday claimed that the stampede near Gundicha Temple in Odisha's Puri exposed the state government's glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful Rath Yatra for devotees.

At least three persons were killed and around 50 others injured in the stampede near the temple in the early hours of Sunday, a senior official said.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who have lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali, #Puri and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident, Patnaik said in a post on X. 

 

Today's stampede, occurring just a day after the abysmal failure of crowd management during the #RathYatra that left hundreds injured, exposes the government's glaring incompetence in ensuring a peaceful festival for devotees, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha assembly said. 

The incident took place around 4 am when hundreds of devotees gathered near the temple to witness Rath Yatra festivities, Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain said.

Eyewitnesses report that the initial response to this horrific tragedy came from the devotees' relatives, with no government machinery present to manage the surging crowds, highlighting a shocking lapse in duty, Patnaik alleged.

Chaos ensued after two trucks carrying materials for rituals reportedly entered the crowded spot near the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, officials said.

While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy. I urge the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key #RathYatra rituals, Patnaik, a five-term chief minister, added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ECI begins Bihar electoral roll review, says only Indian citizens can vote

Investment depression result of Modi govt's policies of suppression: Cong

Language row a distraction from core issues, says Prithviraj Chavan

In a first, Bihar to launch voting by mobile phones in June municipal polls

Assault on Constitution's soul: Opposition slams RSS' view on Preamble

Topics :Jagannath TempleJagannath Rath YatraNaveen Pattnaik

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story