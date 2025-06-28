Home / Politics / Investment depression result of Modi govt's policies of suppression: Cong

Investment depression result of Modi govt's policies of suppression: Cong

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said India's economic growth "stubbornly refuses" to accelerate at the desired and perfectly feasible rate

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Ramesh said the Modi Government's own survey indicates that private sector capital expenditure may well be 25 per cent lower in 2025-26 as compared to the previous year (Photo PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Saturday said the country's economic and investment growth is sluggish due to the Narendra Modi government's "policies of suppression and oppression".

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said India's economic growth "stubbornly refuses" to accelerate at the desired and perfectly feasible rate.

The most important reason for this failure, he said, is that private corporate investment continues to remain sluggish in spite of the generous tax cuts in September 2019 and the PLI (production-linked incentive) cash handouts.

ALSO READ: Cong opposes EC's electoral roll revision, says 'willful voter exclusion'

Ramesh said the Modi Government's own survey indicates that private sector capital expenditure may well be 25 per cent lower in 2025-26 as compared to the previous year.

"Informed analysts have opined that while banks are willing to lend, companies are unwilling to borrow since the investment environment is not seen to be conducive to expansion.

"Growing demand creates a climate for investment. There are undoubtedly global uncertainties but within India, it is clear that demand growth is being held back because of stagnant wages, a distorted GST structure, and sharpening of inequalities," he said in the post.

Ramesh added that amid a widespread consumption slowdown, "there is no systematic incentive for corporates to invest in the creation of additional capacity".

The Congress general secretary said investment is as much a financial decision as it is influenced by psychological factors.

"These factors have come into greater prominence because of the havoc created by tax terrorism, the gaming of the system by a favoured few, and a feeling of fear and insecurity in the larger corporate world.

"Ultimately, the investment depression is the inevitable consequence of the Modi government's policies of suppression and oppression," Ramesh alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Language row a distraction from core issues, says Prithviraj Chavan

In a first, Bihar to launch voting by mobile phones in June municipal polls

Assault on Constitution's soul: Opposition slams RSS' view on Preamble

Raj, Uddhav Thackeray join forces to protest Hindi imposition in schools

No dispute in Mahagathbandhan on Tejashwi being CM face: Kanhaiya Kumar

Topics :CongressIndian National CongressJairam RameshIndian EconomyModi govt

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story