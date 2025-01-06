Prashant Kishor arrested for 'illegal' fast, refuses bail over conditions

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was on Monday arrested for his illegal fast unto death and sent to jail upon refusal to accept bail, granted by a court here with conditions that were deemed "unreasonable".

The 47-year-old, who was last week booked for holding 'Aamaran anshan' (fast unto death) at Gandhi Maidan, in violation of a Patna High Court order that forbids any such demonstration at a place other than Gardani Bagh locality in the city, declared that he would continue his agitation from behind bars.

Senior lawyer Y V Giri, who is actively associated with Kishor's party, said the bail was granted with an unreasonable condition that Kishor must give a written undertaking, which would have been tantamount to admitting guilt.

The former poll strategist, who started his fast unto death on January 2, demanding, among other things, cancellation of the Combined Competitive Examination conducted last month by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), was rounded up along with supporters early in the morning.

Talking to reporters before being taken to the Beur Central Jail on the outskirts of the city, Kishor alleged, "After being picked up at 4 AM, I was taken to AIIMS, Patna, for medical examination but doctors refused to do the needful because of reasons best known to them".

"Between 5 AM and 11 AM, the police kept driving me along in their ambulance, never bothering to disclose the location. When I enquired, they said they were trying to get me examined at PMCH or NMCH (both government hospitals in the city)", claimed Kishor.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder also claimed that he was finally taken to a community health centre in Fatuha on the outskirts of the city where he refused to give consent for a medical test.

Also Read

"The doctors refused to accept the request of the police to issue a bogus certificate," he alleged.

"Be that as it may, I urge all of you not to quarrel with the policemen who are doing what they have been told by higher authorities. The government believes it can charge the baton on those making legitimate demands. If opposing such a regime is a crime, then I am ready to commit such an offence".

Notably, Kishor had drawn flak from political players of all hues when on December 30 a protest organised by him was followed by lathi charge and use of water cannons.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder said, "I thank the judge for granting me bail. But I could not accept it as I was told to give an undertaking that I would never again be part of an illegal protest. There is nothing illegal about my fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan, which is a public place. I shall go to jail, but continue my fast, surviving only on water like before. I shall not relent until the government agrees to our demands." Kishor also denied that he was "slapped" by a policeman at Gandhi Maidan, saying that "they had behaved well at that time. When I was being taken away, one of my supporters got emotionally triggered and held me by the hand. So, one of the policemen slapped his hand".

Besides the cancellation of the exam held on December 13, Kishor has been pressing the demand for a "white paper" on question paper leaks that have taken place in the state in the last one decade.

He has also demanded that the Nitish Kumar government bring in a "domicile policy", reserving "two-thirds" of posts for those hailing from Bihar.

Meanwhile, Kishor's party colleague and senior lawyer Giri told reporters, "We will move a superior court against the unreasonable condition for bail put by the Magistrate. It was tantamount to making Kishor admit that he was guilty. Only the trial court could have declared him guilty." Replying to a query, Giri said the court did "not specify a period for which Kishor has been sent to judicial custody".

"Normally, the remand is for 14 days. But it must not be construed that upon declining bail, he will have to spend 14 days in jail. He can be set free earlier if a superior court sets aside the bail condition.

Notably, nearly five lakh candidates had appeared for the exams held across the state on December 13 last year when hundreds of examinees, all at the Bapu Pariksha Parisar here, boycotted the test alleging that question papers had been leaked.

The BPSC denied the charge, claiming a "conspiracy" was at work to get the test cancelled, but also ordered a fresh examination for nearly 12,000 candidates who were assigned Bapu Pariksha Parisar.

Although the fresh tests were held on January 4, some of the candidates have been holding a round-the-clock agitation at Gardani Bagh, alleging that malpractices had taken place at many other centres as well and re-examination for a select group deprived others of a "level playing field".

Besides Kishor, all other parties opposed to the state's ruling NDA, including RJD, Congress and the Left, have come out in support of the candidates' demand that the entire exam be cancelled and held afresh.