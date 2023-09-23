Home / Politics / Rahul arrives in Jaipur, to address public rally, inaugurate Cong office

Rahul arrives in Jaipur, to address public rally, inaugurate Cong office

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said that "this programme will give us more strength" and exuded confidence that the party will repeat its government in the state

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Saturday on a one-day visit.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Congress' in-charge for the state Sukhjinder Randhawa, the party's state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra received Gandhi at the Jaipur airport.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will lay the foundation stone of the new Pradesh Congress Committee office and will address party workers in the Mansarover area of Jaipur on Saturday.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday said that "this programme will give us more strength" and exuded confidence that the party will repeat its government in the state.

The assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressrajasthanJaipur

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

