Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi backs caste census move, seeks clear timeline from government

Rahul Gandhi backs caste census move, seeks clear timeline from government

While reiterating the demand for removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations, Gandhi said funds should be allocated for the caste census

Rahul Gandhi
andhi said funds should be allocated for the caste census. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he welcomes the government's "sudden" decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census after "11 years of opposing it" but it should give a timeline for its implementation.

His comments came within hours of the government announcing that caste enumeration would be included in the forthcoming census exercise in a "transparent" manner.

Addressing a press conference here, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, "We support this (government's decision) completely but we want a timeline. We want to know by when it will be done."  Welcoming the Narendra Modi dispensation's "sudden" decision to include caste enumeration in the census exercise after "11 years of opposing it", he said, "This is the first step and Telangana is a model for caste census."  While reiterating the demand for removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations, Gandhi said funds should be allocated for the caste census.

"We want people's census, not bureaucrats' census," he added.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue. Some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys.

Announcing the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the census comes under the purview of the Centre, but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys "non-transparently" which has created doubts in the society.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Caste Census decision a victory for 'PDA' and INDIA bloc: Akhilesh Yadav

Caste census to empower economically, socially backward classes: Amit Shah

Punjab-Haryana water row: CM Saini hits back at Mann over fact-twisting

What steps govt is taking to ensure BSF jawan's safe return, asks Congress

Strengthening party at grassroots our priority: Cong's Mallikarjun Kharge

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National Congresscaste census pilot projects

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story