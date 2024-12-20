'Badge of honour': Congress on FIR against Gandhi for 'defending Ambedkar'

The Congress on Friday criticised the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi concerning the scuffle in Parliament, describing it as ‘a diversionary tactic’ aimed at countering his strong opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on BR Ambedkar.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal took to ‘X’ to express his views, mentioning that the FIR against Gandhi for defending Babasaheb’s legacy is a “badge of honour”. Venugopal stated, “The FIR against Shri Rahul Gandhi ji is nothing but a diversionary tactic in response to his staunch protest against the Home Minister.”

He further said, “A case against him for defending Babasaheb’s legacy is a badge of honour. And in any case, Rahul ji is already facing 26 FIRs due to the BJP’s political vendetta and this latest FIR will not stop him or the Congress from standing up against the casteist RSS-BJP regime.”

Venugopal also raised concerns about the lack of action on complaints by women MPs of Congress party while the Delhi Police promptly filed the FIR against Gandhi.

“At the same time, why has the Delhi Police not acted on the FIRs filed by women MPs of INC against the BJP leaders who physically assaulted them?” he asked.

FIR against Rahul Gandhi

On Thursday, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rahul Gandhi related to the scuffle in Parliament, during which two BJP MPs reportedly sustained injuries.

The BJP filed a complaint accusing Gandhi of “physical assault and incitement” during the altercation and sought charges under sections related to attempt to murder and other offences. BJP MP Hemang Joshi lodged the complaint at Parliament Street Police Station, accompanied by BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj.

The FIR lists sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 125 (endangering life or personal safety), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, the Congress also filed a complaint at the same police station, accusing BJP leaders of misbehaving with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and demanding charges for “assault, grievous hurt, and battery”.

Scuffle in Parliament premises

The scuffle, which unfolded on Thursday near the Makar Dwar entrance, saw both the BJP and Congress accusing each other of physical aggression. Two BJP MPs reportedly sustained injuries, and a woman MP claimed intimidation by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The Congress denied the allegations, asserting that BJP MPs blocked Gandhi’s path and pushed Mallikarjun Kharge, causing him a knee injury.

The incident occurred as members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) staged parallel protests over Amit Shah’s comments on BR Ambedkar.