Surjewala moves adjournment motion to discuss Shah's Ambedkar remarks

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday submitted an adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar.

"While participating in the discussion on 75 years of the journey of the Constitution of India, the Home Minister, Amit Shah, insulted the Chairman of the drafting committee of the Constitution, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and passed remarks that clearly ridiculed the contributions of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. This is nothing short of an insult, not only to Baba Saheb but to the entire fraternity of the Scheduled Castes, the deprived, the poor and the aspirational classes of India," Surjewala said in the notice.

Surjewala said that Amit Shah's remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar reflect a deep-rooted mindset against the deprived and downtrodden communities of India.

"The ridiculing tone and tenor is an afront to the very tenets of the Constitution. This also reflects a deep-rooted mindset against the deprived and downtrodden communities of India. There is need to suspend all business of the House to discuss these important facets, including the mindset of the ruling dispensation, against the deprived, downtrodden and poor sections of people of India."

This follows a recent speech in the Rajya Sabha, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "If they had taken the name of God so many times instead of Ambedkar, they would have got heaven for seven lives."

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has supported Home Minister Amit Shah saying, "I know about Amit Shah. He has the biggest respect for Ambedkar ji. If you want to politicise everything, they (Opposition) are doing that."

Also Read

On Thursday, INDIA Bloc MPs led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a protest in the Parliament premises and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Many MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sanjay Raut, Mahua Majhi, and Ram Gopal Yadav were seen wearing blue clothes as a mark of protest against the Home Minister's remarks.