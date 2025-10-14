Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi gets relief in 12-year-old case linked to Muzaffarnagar riots

Rahul Gandhi gets relief in 12-year-old case linked to Muzaffarnagar riots

Originally, advocate Mohammad Anwar had filed a court complaint when Gandhi was the Congress Vice President

Press Trust of India Sultanpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST
A court here on Tuesday dismissed a revision petition filed against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in a 2013 case in which he was accused of making objectionable remarks against Muslims.

It was alleged that during an election rally in October 2013, Gandhi referred to Muslim youths in connection with the Muzaffarnagar riots and claimed they had links with the ISI, the Pakistani intelligence agency.

Originally, advocate Mohammad Anwar had filed a court complaint when Gandhi was the Congress Vice President.

Mohammad Anwar, Raja Ram Upadhyay, and Vishal Barnwal were presented as witnesses in the case.

On January 30, Special Magistrate Shubham Verma dismissed the complaint.

Following this, Mohammad Anwar approached a District Judge's court with a revision petition against the magistrate's order.

Gandhi's counsel, Kashi Prasad Shukla, presented his arguments in the Fast Track Court-2.

After hearing both sides, Judge Rakesh quashed the petition, effectively giving the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha relief in the matter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiPolitics NewsCongress

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

