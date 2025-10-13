Home / Politics / Congress slams BJP for not naming Metro station in Mumbai after Nehru

Mumbai Congress' chief spokesperson, claimed that Nehru's contribution is so monumental and unshakable that no matter how much the BJP despises him such efforts will remain as futile

The entire country knows that the area in Worli (where the Metro station is located) is identified by the name Nehru Science Centre, said Mumbai Congress' chief spokesperson.
The Mumbai Congress on Monday claimed the ruling BJP has deliberately not named the Science Centre Metro station on Line 3 here after the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a post on X, Mumbai Congress' chief spokesperson, Sachin Sawant, further claimed that Nehru's contribution is so monumental and unshakable that no matter how much the BJP despises him or attempts to malign his legacy, such efforts will remain as futile as spitting at the sky.

The entire country knows that the area in Worli (where the Metro station is located) is identified by the name Nehru Science Centre, he said.

Yet, because the "BJP suffers from an allergy to the name Nehru", they have deliberately omitted it and named the Metro station merely as Science Centre, Sawant alleged.

"This is highly objectionable and a deep insult to the memory of former Prime Minister and world icon, Bharat Ratna Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, whose vision laid the foundations of India's scientific temper, industrial progress, and modern outlook," he said.

"Once again, this act exposes the petty, intolerant, and vindictive mindset of the BJP," Sawant charged.

They earlier changed the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Delhi to Prime Ministers' Museum, and replaced Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) with My Bharat, he said.

"We strongly demand that the name of India's first Prime Minister be reinstated at the Worli Metro Station. The world is watching how India's great leaders and founding fathers are being treated. The BJP's warped mindset is not only erasing history but also tarnishing the dignity and global image of our nation. We unequivocally condemn this disgraceful act," he added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

With that, the entire 33.5-km stretch of Mumbai's first underground Metro corridor between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR, known as Aqua Line, became operational on October 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

