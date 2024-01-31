Home / Politics / Rahul's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress yatra in Bengal: Adhir

Rahul's car 'pelted with stones' during Congress yatra in Bengal: Adhir

Television visuals showed Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane

Press Trust of India Malda (WB)

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
A car in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling in West Bengal's Malda district as part of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' was pelted with stones by unidentified persons on Wednesday, claimed state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The rear window pane of the vehicle was smashed in the incident but Gandhi did not suffer any injury.

Television visuals showed Gandhi alighting from the vehicle after reaching a designated halt and inspecting the damaged windowpane.

The attack took place in Malda's Harischandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

"The rear window pane of the vehicle Rahul Gandhi was travelling in was smashed after being pelted with stones... this is unacceptable," Chowdhury said.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

