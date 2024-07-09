Rahul urges PM Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur, offers support for peace

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to visit Manipur, listen to the violence-affected people, and console them.

He also said that the INDIA bloc is ready to assist in every step that can improve the situation and restore peace in the violence torn state

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"In this terrible tragedy in Manipur, I request the Prime Minister to come here, listen to the people, and console them. The INDIA alliance is ready to assist in every step that can improve the situation and restore peace," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

This comes as Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, met the victims of clashes at the relief camp at Moirang in Manipur's Bishnupur.

"LoP Rahul Gandhi visits the relief camp at Phubala High School in Moirang, where he meets victims of the Manipur violence and offers support during these challenging times," Congress posted on X.

PM Modi, during his address in the Rajya Sabha last week, reaffirmed that the central government is making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur.

"The government is continuously making efforts to normalise the situation in Manipur. More than 11,000 FIRs have been registered and over 500 people have been arrested. Incidents of violence are continuously reducing in Manipur," PM Modi said.

He further said that the central and state governments are establishing interactions with all stakeholders to restore peace.

"Today, schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are open in the state. The central and state governments are talking to all stakeholders to restore peace," the Prime Minister added.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.