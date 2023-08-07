Home / Politics / Rahul will be Oppn face in 2024 LS polls: Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya

Rahul will be Oppn face in 2024 LS polls: Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the veteran Congress leader said it was wrong for him to say that there was no development under Congress rule

ANI
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha MP said, Rahul Gandhi is a courageous leader, who boldly called out the misdeeds of the Modi government

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya on Sunday projected Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition's face in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Rahul Gandhi is a courageous leader, who boldly called out the misdeeds of the Modi government. The BJP tried to harass him but the Supreme Court cleared him in the defamation case. A new political chapter will soon be scriped under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. I have no doubt that he will be the Opposition's face in the general elections next year."

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the veteran Congress leader said it was wrong for him to say that there was no development under Congress rule.

"PM Modi keeps saying that nothing was done in the last 70 years. This is totally unacceptable. When PM Modi came from Gujarat to Delhi, did he make the journey on a bullock cart? When the Congress took the administrative reins of the country, it was in bad shape. It was the Congress, which took people into people into confidence about their plans to rebuild the country. So, for the PM to now say that nothing was done during the Congress rule is absolutely wrong," Bhattacharya said.

Ahead of the introduction of the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha for discussion and passage on Monday, the Congress MP said his party would oppose the draft law to replace the Centre's Ordinance on the control of Services in the national capital.

On the Congress's decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building earlier, Bhattacharya said, "It should have been done by the President. Why did the PM have to inaugurate the (new Parliament) building? It was very unfortunate. The PM has resorted to playing negative politics. Negative politics cannot bring electoral dividends to the BJP. Why did he (PM) not form Joint Parliamentary Committee on Rafale (fighter jet) deal. He is needlessly abusing the Opposition. The more he tries to abuse us, the more he will lose."

Seeming to echo the Trinamool Congress' pet grouse against the Centre, the Congress leader said, "West Bengal should get its share of central funds and a proper account should be kept for all the expenses incurred."

Significantly, the Congress and the TMC, are partners in the Opposition bloc - I.N.D.I.A - along with other parties.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Irregularities in Teachers' recruitment in West Bengal; CBI files fresh FIR

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction

Three seats of power looting country, alleges SP's Swami Prasad Maurya

Police, goons threatening Congress members to join TMC in Bengal: Adhir

AAP issues 3-line whip asking its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present on Aug 7,8

Parl disruptions will accomodate forces not accountable to Constitution: VP

247 Bills got the Presidential sanction between 2014 and 2022, shows data

Topics :Rahul GandhiNarendra ModiCongressLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story