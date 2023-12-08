Home / Politics / Rajasthan BJP chief adds to intrigue, says Parl board to take call on CM

Rajasthan BJP chief adds to intrigue, says Parl board to take call on CM

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Parliamentary Board is the highest decision-making body within the BJP

As the BJP navigates its internal deliberations on the chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan, several prominent names are emerging as potential contenders for the post
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 06:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

As the BJP continued to build suspense around its choice of chief ministers for the three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, CP Joshi, the party's chief for the desert state, on Thursday said the final call in the matter will be taken by the Parliamentary Board.

Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Parliamentary Board is the highest decision-making body within the BJP.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking to ANI on a visit to the national capital on Thursday, the BJP's Rajasthan president and Lok Sabha MP said, "A whip has been issued as a very important Bill is to be tabled tomorrow. I have come to participate in the proceedings of the Lok Sabha. That (CM faces for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan) has to be decided by our Parliamentary Board. Everything else will happen thereafter."

As the BJP navigates its internal deliberations on the chief ministerial candidate for Rajasthan, several prominent names are emerging as potential contenders for the post.

Vasundhara Raje, a two-time chief minister; Diya Kumari, who has been elected MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar; Mahat Balak Nath, who emerged victorious from the Tijara constituency; and Rajyavarardhan Singh Rathore, triumphant from the Jhotwara constituency, are being seen as the top contenders.

Meanwhile, even as feverish speculations over the BJP's CM picks continued, former Rajasthan chief minister and stalwart BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, on Thursday, called on Nadda at the latter's residence in the national capital.

The BJP swept the Hindi heartland on the counting day for four states that polled for their assemblies last month.

With its stunning mandates in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the BJP stumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture from what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP to release manifesto on November 3

State Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to hold rally in Telangana today

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: BJP releases final list with four candidates

Religious conversions to be banned in Chhattisgarh under BJP rule: Rajnath

BJP leader Vijayvargiya claims suspense over CM to be over on Dec 10

UP Min Dharmpal Singh says BJP will have thumping mandate in LS polls

Row in Maharashtra assembly over Nawab Malik's induction in ruling alliance

PM Modi cites 'team spirit' as reason for BJP's triumphs across states

Revanth Reddy takes oath as Telangana CM, approves Cong's 6 poll guarantees

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPCP JoshirajasthanMadhya PradeshChhattisgarhAssembly elections

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 06:57 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story