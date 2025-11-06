Home / Politics / Rising unemployment grave concern but PM always in election mode: Congress

Rising unemployment grave concern but PM always in election mode: Congress

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "past 11 years of misrule" have hit all sections of society

Congress, Congress flag
The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Thursday said "rising unemployment" has become a matter of "grave concern" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi, instead of solving this problem, is always in "election mode", busy "inventing new speeches" to divert the attention of the public.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the "past 11 years of misrule" have hit all sections of society.

"Students, youth, farmers, labourers, workers, shopkeepers, employees, businessmen - not a single section is happy with this government. Inflation is skyrocketing, the value of the rupee is continuously falling, and the gap between rich and poor is ever-widening, making life difficult for poor and middle-class families," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.

"In this context, rising unemployment has become a matter of grave concern," the Congress leader said.

Citing the latest CMIE report, Ramesh said the country's unemployment rate rose to 7.5% in October 2025, the highest level in the last six months.

"Millions of people have lost their jobs in several sectors, including construction and IT-banking. More than 90 lakh people have lost their jobs in the construction industry, while the number of salaried jobs has declined by 25 lakh," he said.

Similarly, alarming statistics have emerged every year over the past 11 years, he added.

"Yet, it seems Modi ji has no concern for the country's youth. Always in election mode, he is busy inventing new speeches to divert the attention of the public instead of solving the problem of unemployment," Ramesh said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment and stagnating wages were hitting the common people hard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

After Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi alleges 'vote chori' in Haryana polls

Vijay's party authorises actor to decide on alliance for 2026 polls

Congress warns US outsourcing tax bill HIRE could hit Indian economy

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Nov 7-8, flag off Vande Bharat Express

Dynastic politics 'grave threat' to Indian democracy: Shashi Tharoor

Topics :Congressunemploymentunemployment rate

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story