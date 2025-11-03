PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Nov 7-8, flag off Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour of his his parliamentary constituency Varanasi from November 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here said on Monday.
BJP's regional president Dilip Patel said the prime minister will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur on the evening of November 7, where he will be accorded a grand welcome.
From there, he will proceed by road to the Bareka Guest House and hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders and prominent personalities.
On November 8, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi (Manduadih) and Khajuraho from the Varanasi Railway Station, Patel said.
Following the event, he is scheduled to leave for Bihar to address an election rally.
Preparations for the prime minister's visit and welcome have already begun, Patel added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app