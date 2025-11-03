Home / Politics / PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Nov 7-8, flag off Vande Bharat Express

PM Modi to visit Varanasi on Nov 7-8, flag off Vande Bharat Express

BJP's regional president Dilip Patel said the prime minister will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur on the evening of November 7, where he will be get a grand welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi, during a roadshow in the city on Thursday. The constituency goes to the polls on May 19 Photo: Reuters
From there, he will proceed by road to the Bareka Guest House and hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders and prominent personalities. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour of his his parliamentary constituency Varanasi from November 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here said on Monday.

BJP's regional president Dilip Patel said the prime minister will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur on the evening of November 7, where he will be accorded a grand welcome.

From there, he will proceed by road to the Bareka Guest House and hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders and prominent personalities.

On November 8, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi (Manduadih) and Khajuraho from the Varanasi Railway Station, Patel said.

Following the event, he is scheduled to leave for Bihar to address an election rally.

Preparations for the prime minister's visit and welcome have already begun, Patel added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

