Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to cover up drubbing in Karnataka polls: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday said that the Union government's move to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation was a calculated move to cover up the drubbing the BJP faced in Karnataka assembly elections.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a tweet said: "500 doubts, 1,000 mysteries and 2,000 blunders. One ploy to cover up the miserable failure in Karnataka assembly polls."

After the landslide victory of Congress in Karnataka assembly elections, Stalin had said the BJP has been wiped out from Dravidian landscape.

He said that this was the second demonetisation bid of the union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A day before, Kanimozhi, Member of Parliament and Deputy Secretary of DMK, posted the photo of a Rs 2,000 note and tweeted, "He who creates, he who destroys"

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and said existing notes can either be deposited in bank accounts or can be exchanged for other currency notes till September 30.

--IANS

aal/svn/