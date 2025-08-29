75-year age limit not for constitutional roles: RSS chief Bhagwat clarifies

Bhagwat: ‘I never said anyone must retire at 75’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has clarified his recent remarks on the idea of retirement at 75, which had been widely interpreted as an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the Sangh’s centenary celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday, Bhagwat stated that his comments were not aimed at any individual or officeholder.

“I never said that someone holding a constitutional post should retire at 75,” he said. “I never said I would retire either. These decisions are not mine to make. I will do what the Sangh asks me to do—even if I am 80 years old.”

Leadership decisions up to the BJP, says Bhagwat ALSO READ: PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to boost ties, hold summit Bhagwat clarified that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not the Sangh, that decides its leadership. “In the Sangh, we are swayamsevaks. We accept whatever role is given to us, regardless of our personal preference,” he said. The clarification comes amid speculation, as both Bhagwat and Prime Minister Modi will turn 75 in September. ‘There may be struggle, but there is no quarrel’ Addressing speculation about RSS-BJP friction, Bhagwat reaffirmed that the two organisations are aligned in purpose. “The goals of both organisations are the same,” he said. “There may be struggle, but there is no quarrel.”