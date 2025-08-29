Home / Politics / 75-year age limit not for constitutional roles: RSS chief Bhagwat clarifies

75-year age limit not for constitutional roles: RSS chief Bhagwat clarifies

Bhagwat said he never suggested anyone must retire at 75, stressing it is for the BJP to decide its leadership. He said that he would continue leading RSS even at 80

Mohan Bhagwat
Bhagwat clarified that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not the Sangh, that decides its leadership. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Bhagwat: ‘I never said anyone must retire at 75’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has clarified his recent remarks on the idea of retirement at 75, which had been widely interpreted as an indirect reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at the Sangh’s centenary celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday, Bhagwat stated that his comments were not aimed at any individual or officeholder.
 
“I never said that someone holding a constitutional post should retire at 75,” he said. “I never said I would retire either. These decisions are not mine to make. I will do what the Sangh asks me to do—even if I am 80 years old.”

Leadership decisions up to the BJP, says Bhagwat

Bhagwat clarified that it is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not the Sangh, that decides its leadership. “In the Sangh, we are swayamsevaks. We accept whatever role is given to us, regardless of our personal preference,” he said. 
 
The clarification comes amid speculation, as both Bhagwat and Prime Minister Modi will turn 75 in September.

‘There may be struggle, but there is no quarrel’

Addressing speculation about RSS-BJP friction, Bhagwat reaffirmed that the two organisations are aligned in purpose. “The goals of both organisations are the same,” he said. “There may be struggle, but there is no quarrel.”
 
He noted that the Sangh has maintained coordination with both the central and state governments, underscoring shared long-term objectives.

No BJP rule mandating Modi’s retirement at 75

Bhagwat’s earlier remarks on age limits had reignited the debate about succession within the BJP. However, the party has repeatedly clarified that there is no formal rule requiring PM Modi—or any leader—to step down upon turning 75.
 
According to a report by NDTV, the BJP has pointed to the inclusion of 80-year-old Jitan Ram Manjhi in the Union Cabinet as Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. This suggests flexibility in age-related norms for constitutional roles.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

