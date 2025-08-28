Home / Politics / Shah to visit Assam to take stock of BJP organisation ahead of 2026 polls

Shah to visit Assam to take stock of BJP organisation ahead of 2026 polls

After reaching Guwahati, Shah will attend a meeting of the state BJP's core committee, and later have dinner with party members

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday to take stock of the party's organisation ahead of the assembly elections, which would be due next year.

After reaching Guwahati, Shah will attend a meeting of the state BJP's core committee, and later have dinner with party members.

"He will discuss the preparation for the forthcoming Assam assembly elections, which is very important for the party. The home minister takes a keen interest in it," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

On Friday, Shah will inaugurate the newly-constructed Brahmaputra wing of the Raj Bhavan, followed by the inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and unveiling of various projects of ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles.

Later in the day, he will also attend a convention of the newly elected panchayat members of the NDA.

After that event, he will review the progress of the Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000 people.

In the evening, he will inaugurate the birth centenary celebrations of the state's first non-Congress chief minister, Golap Borbora, before leaving for New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bihar needs private investment to sustain growth, says Nitish Mishra

TN CM Stalin accuses BJP of making elections a 'mockery', stealing votes

Maratha quota protest: Maha govt delegation to meet Jarange at Shivneri

PM Modi's MEGA has become 'MAHA headache' for India: Cong on US tariffs

ED raids against Saurabh Bharadwaj expose AAP govt's 'medical scam': BJP

Topics :Amit ShahBJPAssam

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story