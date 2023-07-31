Rule 267 vs 176 explained: Centre, Opposition clash over Manipur crisis

Since the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha has been facing disruptions and protests due to differences between the Opposition and the government regarding the discussion on the Manipur situation.

The focal point of the disagreement lies in Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook, which the Opposition contends should be invoked to discuss the issue. However, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has been rejecting such motions, terming them as a "known mechanism of causing disruption." The government instead has proposed a short-duration discussion under Rule 176

Rule 267 and Rule 176 are specific rules of procedure in the Rajya Sabha. These rules regulate the conduct of business and allow Members of Parliament (MPs) to raise important issues for discussion and debate.

What is Rule 267?

Rule 267 allows for the suspension of rules on the day's agenda to debate an urgent matter with the Chairman's approval.

This suspension is to facilitate a debate on an issue of importance that requires urgent attention. Under this rule, any MP may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of the day. If the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being.

MPs must give notice before 10 am on the day they seek suspension. The motion is put to vote if the Chair allows but it doesn't apply if specific provisions for rule suspension exist.

What is Rule 176?

Rule 176 is another rule of procedure in the Rajya Sabha that allows for short-duration discussions. As the name suggests, these discussions do not last for more than two-and-a-half hours. Unlike Rule 267, Rule 176 does not require a formal motion or voting process. The MP who has given notice may make a short statement, and the Minister shall reply shortly. Other members, with prior permission from the Chairman, may also take part in the discussion.

Similar to Rule 267, the Chairman has the authority to prescribe a time limit for speeches during these short-duration discussions if deemed necessary.

The Chairman, in consultation with the Leader of the Council (or Leader of the House), determines the date for discussion.

Simply put, Rule 267 is invoked to suspend rules for urgent debates, while Rule 176 facilitates short-duration discussions without the need for formal motions or voting.

When has Rule 267 been invoked?

Rule 267 has been invoked 11 times since 1990 according to the Hindu, discussing issues like the Gulf War and corruption. The last discussion allowed under this rule was in 2016 on demonetisation during Vice-President Hamid Ansari's tenure.

According to a report by Telegraph India, House Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu receives 10 to 15 Rule 267 requests a day. Since August 2017, Naidu has rejected hundreds of notices under this rule on cases including Rafale deal and GST implementation, creating a five-year gap since the rule was used.