Sanjay Nirupam vows 'strong action' against Kunal Kamra after his remarks

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday vowed to take 'strong action' against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video.

In a post on X, Nirupam wrote in Hindi, "We will do Dhulai of Kunal Kamra tomorrow at 11 o'clock."

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has also filed an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his comments on Shinde.

Patel filed the FIR at the MIDC police station and demanded strict action against Kunal Kamra. He also demanded an apology from Kamra within two days; otherwise, he will not be allowed to move freely in Mumbai. Patel added that he will raise the issue in the assembly and requested the state home minister to take strict actions against him.

"We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his comments against our leader and Maharashtra's DCM Eknath Shinde. We have demanded quick action against him. I want to tell him to apologize to Eknath Shinde within two days; otherwise, Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black... We will take up this issue in the assembly and request our state's home minister to order action against him as soon as possible", Murji Patel told ANI on Sunday.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Shiv Sena workers vandalized the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where the show was filmed.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, reacting to the controversy, stated that Kunal Kamra is a "hired comedian" who is making comments about his party's leader for some money. Mhaske added that he feels sorry for Sanjay Raut and the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction because he was left with no other party workers to comment on Eknath Shinde.

"Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India; Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shiv Sena (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him (Kunal Kamra) for the job," Naresh Mhaske said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.