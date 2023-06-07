Home / Politics / Satisfactory that probe against Brij Bhushan Singh has begun: Sharad Pawar

Satisfactory that probe against Brij Bhushan Singh has begun: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said it is a matter of satisfaction that an inquiry has begun against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief who is facing sexual harassment allegations

Press Trust of India Aurangabad
Satisfactory that probe against Brij Bhushan Singh has begun: Sharad Pawar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said it is a matter of satisfaction that an inquiry has begun against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India chief who is facing sexual harassment allegations from some women wrestlers.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said the protesting wrestlers want Singh's arrest, while the government says it will conduct a probe first and then take a decision.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that the probe has begun," he added.

The wrestlers have been agitating against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and demanded his arrest. Some women wrestlers have accused Singh of sexually harassing them. The BJP leader has denied the charges.

The government has invited wrestlers protesting against Singh for talks on their issues, days after they met Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a tweet post-midnight Tuesday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said the government was "willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues."

Earlier, the Delhi Police recorded the statements of Singh's associates and those working at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda as part of the investigation, officials said.

They also said a minor complainant, whose statement was the basis of a case registered against Singh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has recorded a fresh statement under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 164.

Meanwhile, asked about reports of some NCP leaders planning to join Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Pawar said, "It is not a matter of worry for us."

On BRS trying to make inroads into Maharashtra, the NCP president said, "The coming of BRS cannot be ignored. We will see what they can do in Maharashtra.

Also Read

NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief

Congress 'mukt' Bharat not possible, says Sharad Pawar at Pune party office

2023 will be a great year if country gets good rainfall: Sharad Pawar

'Sought sexual favours, touched inappropriately': FIRs against WFI chief

'Sabka saath nahin, Brij Bhushan ka saath': Kapil Sibal's dig at govt

Akhilesh hits out at BJP for giving false assurances on 'Kavach system'

BJP will win more seats in 2024 LS polls than in 2019: Tejasvi Surya

Let engineers work: BJP leader KV Reddy hits out at Telangana CM KCR

Railway Minister working tirelessly post Odisha mishap: ex-PM Devegowda

Mamata visiting Odisha to meet train crash victims for politics: BJP

Topics :Sharad PawarBJP

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story