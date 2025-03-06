Rahul Gandhi fined Rs 200 for missing hearing in Savarkar defamation case

Rahul Gandhi for failing to appear in a defamation case linked to his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a key figure in India’s independence movement. A court in Lucknow has imposed a Rs 200 fine on Leader of Oppositionfor failing to appear in a defamation case linked to his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a key figure in India’s independence movement.

The case, dating back to November 2022, accuses Gandhi of making derogatory statements about Savarkar during a rally in Akola, Maharashtra, as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.

Gandhi's exemption plea denied

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma had ordered Gandhi to appear before the court on March 5, 2025, after finding prima facie evidence that his remarks could promote enmity and disrupt public harmony. However, Gandhi’s legal representatives submitted a plea requesting exemption from personal appearance, citing his official commitments, including scheduled meetings with foreign dignitaries.

The court rejected the request, stating that Gandhi had been given ample notice to attend the hearing. As a consequence, a Rs 200 cost was imposed, payable to the complainant’s lawyer. The court has now fixed April 14 as the next date of hearing.

What is the Savarkar defamation case?

The defamation case stems from a speech delivered by Gandhi on November 17, 2022. During his nationwide 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' foot march, that aimed at fostering national unity, Gandhi reportedly described Savarkar as a British collaborator, alleging that he had received a pension from the colonial government.

The remarks sparked strong reactions, leading Advocate Nripendra Pandey to file a criminal complaint, arguing that Gandhi’s statements were intended to tarnish Savarkar’s reputation and create divisions within society. Pandey further claimed that the Opposition leader’s remarks caused personal distress and social disharmony.

Initially, in June 2023, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava dismissed Pandey’s complaint. However, the matter was later revived by the sessions court, which directed the magistrate’s court to re-examine the allegations. This led to the issuance of summons against Gandhi in December 2024, compelling him to appear in court.

(With agency inputs)