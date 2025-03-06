Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi fined Rs 200 for missing hearing in Savarkar defamation case

Rahul Gandhi fined Rs 200 for missing hearing in Savarkar defamation case

Rahul Gandhi has been accused of making derogatory statements about Savarkar during a rally in Akola, Maharashtra, as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign in 2022

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting, at Shankarpur in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.(Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A court in Lucknow has imposed a Rs 200 fine on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for failing to appear in a defamation case linked to his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a key figure in India’s independence movement.
 
The case, dating back to November 2022, accuses Gandhi of making derogatory statements about Savarkar during a rally in Akola, Maharashtra, as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign.
 

Gandhi's exemption plea denied

 
The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma had ordered Gandhi to appear before the court on March 5, 2025, after finding prima facie evidence that his remarks could promote enmity and disrupt public harmony. However, Gandhi’s legal representatives submitted a plea requesting exemption from personal appearance, citing his official commitments, including scheduled meetings with foreign dignitaries.
 
The court rejected the request, stating that Gandhi had been given ample notice to attend the hearing. As a consequence, a Rs 200 cost was imposed, payable to the complainant’s lawyer. The court has now fixed April 14 as the next date of hearing.
 

What is the Savarkar defamation case?

 
The defamation case stems from a speech delivered by Gandhi on November 17, 2022. During his nationwide 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' foot march, that aimed at fostering national unity, Gandhi reportedly described Savarkar as a British collaborator, alleging that he had received a pension from the colonial government.
 
The remarks sparked strong reactions, leading Advocate Nripendra Pandey to file a criminal complaint, arguing that Gandhi’s statements were intended to tarnish Savarkar’s reputation and create divisions within society. Pandey further claimed that the Opposition leader’s remarks caused personal distress and social disharmony.

Also Read

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar resolve long-running defamation case

Savarkar case: Rahul Gandhi's bid to bring historical facts faces objection

BJP MP Parvesh Verma files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Kejriwal, Mann

Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Hearing deferred again due to lawyers' strike

Defamation case: SC asks BJP leader to reply on Atishi, Kejriwal plea

 
Initially, in June 2023, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava dismissed Pandey’s complaint. However, the matter was later revived by the sessions court, which directed the magistrate’s court to re-examine the allegations. This led to the issuance of summons against Gandhi in December 2024, compelling him to appear in court.
 
(With agency inputs)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Marathi is Mumbai's language': Fadnavis amid row over RSS leader's remarks

PDP holds protest march over BJP leader's remarks on 1931 'martyrs'

Cong cites IMF report to slam govt; calls for boosting consumption, policy

'Hindi zealots are true anti-nationals': MK Stalin amid language row

SP MLA Abu Azmi says suspension arbitrary, alleges threats to life, family

Topics :Rahul GandhiDefamation casedefamationSavarkarBS Web ReportsLucknow

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story