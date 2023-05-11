SC verdict will prevent BJP-LG's dictatorial nexus: AAP's Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said the Supreme Court verdict on the Centre-Delhi government row will prevent the "BJP-LG's dictatorial nexus" from strangling democracy.

In a huge victory for the ruling AAP dispensation in its festering feud with the Union government, the apex court on Thursday ruled that the Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services except for public order, police and land.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "The landmark decision marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of effective governance in Delhi."



While clarifying that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's battle was never personal, he said it represented a fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which sought to punish the 2 crore citizens of Delhi for democratically electing a party and leader of their choice.

Singh highlighted how the Centre's response to the people of Delhi electing Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been to continuously obstruct progress and development in Delhi by impeding the establishment of essential services such as 'mohalla clinics', government schools, and education reforms. They even obstructed the implementation of door-to-door delivery of rations in Delhi, denying the citizens their rightful entitlements, he claimed.

"Today, the Supreme Court's decision has put an end to these malicious and politically motivated tactics employed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This landmark ruling has unveiled the extent to which the central government, under Modi, stifled the elected government headed by Kejriwal, chosen by people with a resounding majority and funded through democratic means.

"This serves as a resounding message that the numerous daily hurdles deliberately imposed upon the Kejriwal government and placed in the path of progress of Delhi were never democratic or legal," he stressed.

"... The Supreme Court's order today is a resounding blow to the attempts made by the Modi government and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor to strangle democracy and establish a dictatorial regime," he said.

The AAP leader also hit out at those officers who prioritised the L-G over the elected government, neglecting the needs and aspirations of the public. These officers, who draw their salaries from the hard-earned tax money of the public are duty-bound to serve them with dedication and integrity. By neglecting their responsibilities and prioritising the L-G over the elected government, they have created hardships for the people who pay their salaries, he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party Teachers' wing, AADTA, also hailed the judgement and said it upholds the spirit of federalism and elected representatives' supremacy, which will in turn enhance the goodwill, respect and faith of Indian masses in judiciary.

"AADTA congratulates Arvind Kejriwal for his visionary leadership and public spirited commitments which made possible to restore what belongs to the people of Delhi," it said.