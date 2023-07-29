Home / Politics / Shah has come as LS polls are near, not to launch govt schemes: CM Stalin

Shah has come as LS polls are near, not to launch govt schemes: CM Stalin

Stalin said at a DMK event here that Amit Shah has come to the state to flag off a Pava (sin) Yathra

ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come to Tamil Nadu because parliamentary elections are near and not to launch any government schemes.

Stalin said at a DMK event here that Amit Shah has come to the state to flag off a "Pava (sin) Yathra". The comment was in reference to the "En Mann En Makkal Yatra" of state BJP president K Annamalai, which was flagged off by Amit Shah on Friday.

Stalin asked whether Amit Shah will conduct a peace yatra in violence hit Manipur.

Reacting to the accusation of DMK being a family party, the Chief Minister said that giving details of family members in BJP will take a lot of time.

"Amit Shah said that DMK is a family party. Yes, we are. If I give the list of their (BJP) family members, then it will take lot of time," Stalin said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't digest the 26-party Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

"Some are getting afraid of INDIA. PM Modi couldn't digest it. Since they are in power they are trying to create an impression that they are invincible," Stalin said.

The CM accused the BJP of using ED as a "washing machine".

"Amit Shah talked about our minister Senthil Balaji's arrest by ED. There are many corrupt ministers there in union cabinet. Do you (Amit Shah) have the guts to question Modi on that? BJP is using ED as a washing machine. That's why Supreme Court raised the issue of ED chief's repeated extensions. After that too union government has extended his tenure. Are there no other officers?" asked Stalin.

Topics :Amit ShahM K StalinLok SabhaTamil Nadu

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

