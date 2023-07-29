BJP, Cong claim credit for Gadkari's proposed visit to flood-affected areas

With Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari set to visit the flood-affected areas of Kullu and Manali in Himachal Pradesh on August 1, the Congress and the BJP sought to claim credit for it, triggering a war of words.

Leader of opposition and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday said that the Union minister would visit the state on his request.

"I have shared the concern of the state with Gadkari and requested him to visit the affected areas and the minister would visit Kullu and Manali on August 1," he added.

On Friday, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said Gadkari had accepted the invitation of the state government to visit the flood-affected area and urged Thakur to not to do politics and cooperate with the state government in this time of disaster.

A large number of roads of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) and bridges have been damaged in the recent flooding in the state. Officials estimated the damage to road infrastructure at Rs 1,800-2,000 crore.

Addressing the media on Saturday, former chief minister Thakur said the BJP is with the state government in times of disaster and added that it is the ruling party which started politics by stating that no help was received from the Centre despite receiving over Rs 360 crore in two installments.

The union government has sent the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and air force helicopters for rescue operations and central teams have already visited the affected areas to assess the losses, he added.

Accusing the state government of casual attitude, Thakur said the chief minister did not hold any meeting to review the situation before monsoon and make necessary preparations and as a result the government did not even have tents to give to the flood-affected families.

He also alleged of discrimination in the distribution of immediate relief and said it was being given in cash by Congress leaders.